Notice to creditors – Johnson

David B. Cotner

Taylor N. Eisenzimer

Cotner Ryan Blackford, PLLC

321 W. Broadway St., Suite 500

Missoula, MT 59802

Telephone: (406) 541-1111

Facsimile: (406) 541-1122

Email: dcotner@cotnerlaw.com

teisenzimer@cotnerlaw.com

Attorneys for Applicant Personal Representative



MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF CORY A. JOHNSON,

Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-26-74

Dept. No. 2

Hon. Jennifer B. Lint

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Kramer has been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be mailed to David B. Cotner and Taylor N. Eisenzimer, of Cotner Ryan Blackford, PLLC, the attorney for the Estate, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

Dated this 22nd day of June 2026.



/s/David B. Cotner

Taylor N. Eisenzimer

Attorneys for Personal Representative