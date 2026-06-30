Notice to creditors – Johnson

David B. Cotner
Taylor N. Eisenzimer
Cotner Ryan Blackford, PLLC
321 W. Broadway St., Suite 500
Missoula, MT 59802
Telephone: (406) 541-1111
Facsimile: (406) 541-1122
Email: dcotner@cotnerlaw.com
teisenzimer@cotnerlaw.com
Attorneys for Applicant Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF CORY A. JOHNSON,
Deceased.
Probate No.: DP-26-74
Dept. No. 2
Hon. Jennifer B. Lint
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rachel Kramer has been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed to David B. Cotner and Taylor N. Eisenzimer, of Cotner Ryan Blackford, PLLC, the attorney for the Estate, return receipt requested, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 22nd day of June 2026.
/s/David B. Cotner
Taylor N. Eisenzimer
Attorneys for Personal Representative
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