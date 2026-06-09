New campground opens near Stevensville

The site also features expanded parking for boat trailers

A new campground at the John and Nancy Owen Fishing Access Site (FAS) on the Bitterroot River near Stevensville will open Friday, June 5, expanding public access to the area.

New campsite at John and Nancy Owen FAS on the Bitterroot River near Stevensville. Photo courtesy Montana FWP.

The campground includes four basic campsites and a restroom facility, with amenities such as picnic tables and fire pits. All sites are first-come, first-served.

In 2021, the owner of the neighboring Fort Owen Ranch donated 6.25 acres to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for the campground expansion. Other recent site improvements include dedicated boat trailer parking and a new vault toilet to support the popular river access.

The John and Nancy Owen FAS also offers a gravel boat launch, shoreline fishing, and day-use parking for passenger vehicles. Visitors can also learn more about John and Nancy Owen at nearby Fort Owen State Park.