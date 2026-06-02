Name change – N. Shved

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY



IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF



Nikolay Pavlovich Shved:

Nikolay Pavlovich Shved,Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000232-NC

Dept No.: 1 – Howard F. Recht

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Nikolay Pavlovich Shved to Nikolay Garyvich Ackermann. The hearing will be on July 15, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated May 29, 2026.

Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

/s/ Janenne Sorenson, Deputy Clerk of Court