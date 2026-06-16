Name change – Greene

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF
Christine Marie Greene:
Christine Marie Greene,
Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000254-NC
Dept No.: Howard F. Recht
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Christine Marie Greene to Christine Marie Smith. The hearing will be on July 22, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated June 9, 2026.
/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
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