Name change – D. Shved

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY



IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF



Daniel Pavlovich Shved:

Daniel Pavlovich Shved,

Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-26-231

Dept No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Daniel Pavlovich Shved to Daniel Garyvich Ackermann. The hearing will be on July 15, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated May 29, 2026.

Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

/s/ Catherine Di Gleria, Deputy Clerk of Court