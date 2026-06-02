Name change – D. Shved

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF
Daniel Pavlovich Shved:
Daniel Pavlovich Shved,
Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-26-231
Dept No.: 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Daniel Pavlovich Shved to Daniel Garyvich Ackermann. The hearing will be on July 15, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated May 29, 2026.
Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
/s/ Catherine Di Gleria, Deputy Clerk of Court
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