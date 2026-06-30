Name change – Clegg

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Nathaniel Clement Clegg:

Nathaniel Clement Clegg,

Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000269-NC

Dept No.: 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Nathaniel Clement Clegg to Nathaniel Vaelorin Velanor. The hearing will be on August 6, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated June 25, 2026.

Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

/s/ Catherine di Gleria, Deputy Clerk of Court