Name change – Buckingham



MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY



IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF



Jack Cameron Buckingham:

Stevi Ann Johns,

Petitioner.



Cause No.: DV-26-264

Dept No.: 2



NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE ON MINOR CHILD



This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jack Cameron Buckingham to Jack Cameron Johns. The hearing will be on August 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.



Dated June 25, 2026.



Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

/s/Hon. Judge Jennifer B. Lint