Name change – Buckingham

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF
Jack Cameron Buckingham:
Stevi Ann Johns,
Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-26-264
Dept No.: 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE ON MINOR CHILD
This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jack Cameron Buckingham to Jack Cameron Johns. The hearing will be on August 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated June 25, 2026.
Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
/s/Hon. Judge Jennifer B. Lint
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