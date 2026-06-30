Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Name change – Buckingham

by Leave a Comment


MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY


IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF

Jack Cameron Buckingham:
Stevi Ann Johns,

Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-26-264
Dept No.: 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE ON MINOR CHILD

This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jack Cameron Buckingham to Jack Cameron Johns. The hearing will be on August 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated June 25, 2026.

Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court
/s/Hon. Judge Jennifer B. Lint

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *