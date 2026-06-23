Name change – Biesterfeldt

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY



IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Dana Biesterfeldt:

Dana Biesterfeldt,

Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2026-0000241-NC

Dept No.: 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is a notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Dana Margarete Biesterfeldt to Dana Margarete Hanlin. The hearing will be on July 15, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.



Dated June 3, 2026.



Paige Trautwein, Clerk of District Court

/s/ Michelle Goldman, Deputy Clerk of Court