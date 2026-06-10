by Arlene Helmbrecht Victor

This is a bit belated but a big THANK YOU to the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and the Auxiliary for once again hosting a fabulous, enjoyable Memorial Day Parade.

Hosting the parade is a tremendous undertaking-from the registration, security, parade flow, etc. The Legion places over 500 flags at the Corvallis cemetery on Sat. The parade is on Monday. 500 names are solemnly read on Monday honoring a veteran who has passed. A wreath is placed in the river honoring Naval/Coast Guard veterans. Then on Tuesday, the flags are removed. Lots of work is involved for the community and honoring our beloved Veterans.

The parade is a symbol to the community of honoring our Veterans. It’s not about floats, loud cars, ribbons, or long horned steers.

We are honoring our community veterans. We should be thankful for all they do and have done. God bless America. Thank you Corvallis American Legion 91.