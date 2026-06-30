It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Marlene Kay Porter (Tacke), a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was born January 11th, 1950 and went home to see Jesus on June 18th, 2026. She passed away peacefully at home with her daughter, grandson, great-grandson, best friend of 54 years and her loyal pup at her side.

Marlene was born in Great Falls Montana to her wonderful and loving parents Catherine and Richard Tacke. She grew up on the back of a horse at the family ranch, attending private Catholic school where all knew her by her infamous phrase “you’re not my mom, you’re not the boss of me”, until her senior year where she graduated from Great Falls Central High.





With her exceptional work ethic and her love for feeding people she was managing the local A&W at 18! Later, following her parents’ decision to move to the Bitterroot Valley, she established and went straight to work feeding the people of the valley at the cute little Cozy Cafe. One fateful evening while trying to deal with an intoxicated patron, Marlene met the first love of her life, Don Porter who, in true “Don fashion” swooped in like a knight in shining armor and laid out the drunk! They were married three weeks later and remained married until his death many many years later. Together they had one daughter, Connie Kay Porter (Gallagher) and a lifetime of adventures. She continued to work at quite a few different eateries in the valley over the years, including spending 23 years at the Range Cafe until it closed. She then took it one step further and opened her own restaurant in the same popular downtown location. After the death of her first love Marlene was wooed and won over by the second love of her life, her sweet Texan Robert (Rob) Hopkins. Together they worked hard running a cattle ranch and played hard, camping and fishing every chance they got. Those two…. you have heard of “Midnight Margaritas” but have you heard about 3 a.m. coffee and Baileys with your Best Friend? Robbie passed away December of 2025 leaving a hole in our hearts and mom without her Baileys Buddy!

Marlene was an example of strength and courage. In 1995 she proved it being the survivor of the Bitterroot Valleys 1st drive by shooting. She showed the whole world, but mostly her daughter, the true meaning of perseverance and resilience! She had strength beyond measure and survived to live another 31 years where she was blessed to become a grandmother and great grandmother! Her generosity and fierce love will be forever remembered by them.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brothers Larry, Lester, Patrick and Steve and her grandson Colton J Gallagher.

Marlene is survived by her daughter Connie K Gallagher (husband Frank), her son Brendan Tayler who she was blessed to be reunited with, her grandsons Keegan and Jeremy Gallagher, seven great grandchildren, three sisters and three brothers.

A Celebration of Life for Marlene and Rob will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Thank you to everyone for all the support during this time. We know you all loved her as much as we do!