Knowing the signal is only half the story

by Bob Spitzer Stevensville

Recently, while enjoying my morning cup of coffee here in the Bitterroot Valley, I came across an online article discussing the silent hand signal used by victims of abuse to indicate they may be in danger. The signal itself has become increasingly recognized across the country, and that is certainly a good thing. Awareness can save lives.

But as I finished reading the article, one important thought struck me: it explained the signal, yet never explained what a person should actually do if they see someone giving it. That seems like only half the lesson.

Most people now understand that the hand gesture may mean someone is being abused, threatened, or controlled and cannot safely ask for help out loud. Yet many good-hearted people would still freeze in uncertainty if they encountered it in real life. Should they intervene immediately? Call the police? Ask questions? Ignore it in case they misunderstood?

Public education should include those answers as well.

Experts generally advise people to remain calm and avoid confronting a suspected abuser directly. A public confrontation could place the victim in even greater danger. Instead, if possible, safely separate the individual from the situation and ask simple yes-or-no questions such as, “Do you need help?” or “Would you like me to call someone?”

If immediate danger exists, contacting law enforcement is appropriate. In other situations, helping the person connect privately with trusted family members, shelters, counselors, or crisis hotlines may be the safest course of action. Just as important is knowing what not to do: do not pressure the person to explain themselves publicly, do not assume you know the entire story, and do not ignore the signal simply because you are uncertain.

In small towns and close-knit communities like Stevensville, we pride ourselves on looking out for one another. That responsibility includes learning not only to recognize silent cries for help, but also how to respond wisely and safely.

Awareness is important. Preparedness is even better.

Sometimes helping someone begins with simply knowing what to do next.