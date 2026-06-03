Just a note

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

The United States has brought upon itself a slow but persistent decline. Mainstream

media reveals the resulting disarray in a manner that promotes their liberal bias. Having asked why the opposition would not avail itself of the increasing opportunities, one could ask what alternatives are present for the United States to prevail.

The context is that the opposition is not limited by conscience, decency or integrity. The duration of their efforts spans decades and have evolved to meet new opportunities. The government is hastening the demise as it acts to serve individual rather than national interests. As a result the opposition operates openly, without constraint, as they promote the acceptability of conversion to socialism. The sacrifice of freedom for convenience.

The two greatest alternatives available to the United States are limited by the absence of a collective concern for the welfare of the populace or nation. The government, in all components, is focused on individual victories rather than subjects of national concern. Is it possible the internal disarray would prevent any effective effort toward Congress passing laws requiring a balanced budget and term limits?

Similarly, would the same disarray preclude any possible consensus in the event of an Article 5 Convention of States?

The absence of an attitude promoting a cohesive national interest within our government has the potential to not only allow, but promote, the continuing decline of our Republic.

Those laboring to restore the factors that made America great are true Patriots.

Pray for them.

Pray for us.