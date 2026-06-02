James ‘Jimmy’ George Scholtens 



October 9, 1952 – May 8, 2026

Some people leave quietly. Jimmy, of course, had to make an exit with a story.

While on the bucket-list trip of a lifetime – two weeks exploring the beauty and magic of Ireland, followed by London – Jimmy took his final bow. After seeing London from the top of the Sky Garden, he apparently decided he had checked off the big stuff and was ready for whatever adventure comes next.

One moment he was here, talking and holding hands in a London ER. The next moment, after a sudden cardiac arrest caused by bilateral pulmonary emboli, he was gone. No fear. No suffering. Just a quick, peaceful slipping away – exactly the kind of no-fuss departure Jimmy would have approved of.

Jimmy was born in Miami, Florida in 1952, the third of the five Scholtens kids. Being smaller than most boys meant he quickly figured out that brains, humor, and determination could beat size any day. Those qualities carried him through life.

Horses were one of Jimmy’s greatest loves from the time he was a child. Fittingly, while in Ireland he visited the Irish National Stud Farm, a perfect moment for a lifelong horseman.

Jimmy was smart, sensible, organized, funny as hell, and endlessly thoughtful. He loved animals, practical jokes, carefully planned surprises, and creating party games with rules so confusing that half the fun was trying to figure out how to play.

He spent years caring for our mother as her health declined, making sure her days still included laughter, dignity, costumes, outings, and plenty of fun. That was Jimmy – if life got too serious, he found a way to add a little ridiculous.

He was a wonderful son, the best brother, and a caring friend. The world feels much quieter without him in it.

Jimmy is survived by his sister Cathy Scholtens (Stevensville), and his brothers Jon Scholtens (Florida) and John “Jerry” Scholtens (Conner).

A gathering to share stories, laugh, and remember all the things that made Jimmy unforgettable will be held July 18, 2026. Contact Cathy for more information.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to the Montana horse rescue or sanctuary of your choice – a tribute Jimmy would have loved.