Is 100% clean energy possible?

by John Schneeberger, Hamilton

The Bitterroot Climate Action Group is sponsoring a video of an interview of Dr Mark Jacobson followed by Discussion. Dr Mark Jacobson, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Stanford University. Dr Jacobson gave testimony on the feasibility of transitioning to 100% renewable energy at both Children’s Trust cases brought by young plaintiffs in Montana over the States refusal to do anything about climate change.

Dr Jacobson has maintained, in numerous peer-reviewed articles, that transitioning all sectors of the economy to 100% wind, water, solar, with battery backup, is technically feasible and would confer many environmental, health and economic benefits. He has been tasked by US states and 150 countries with developing roadmaps to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while maintaining electrical grid and economic sector stability. Please join us for the video and discussion after.

Come join us on June 11 at 7:00 PM at the Daly Leach Meeting Room, 1010 West Main, Hamilton. This event is free and open to the public.