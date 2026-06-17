In support of RML

by Alene Tunny, Hamilton

I was born in Hamilton and am a second generation Montanan. I grew up and still live just blocks away from Rocky Mountain Lab.

RML has been an integral part of my life since I was a young girl lining up for tick shots at the Jefferson Elementary School and recently taking my children and grandchildren on a tour of the lab sponsored by the Bitterroot Public Library. It has always been a source of pride for our community.

I support RML, a world-renowned bio research facility specializing in infectious diseases, such as Q-fever, tick-borne viruses, and Ebola. This facility continues to play a critical role in developing new vaccines and treatments that have saved thousands, if not millions, of lives. Its research has strengthened our ability to understand deadly diseases, respond to outbreaks and protect communities around the world. Supporting RML means supporting Scientific Progress, Public Health and life-saving innovations.

RML is a vital institution, a major part of our community, and it deserves our support.