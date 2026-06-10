In memoriam – June 2026

Dorothy Logozzo

Hamilton – Dorothy Logozzo, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the overnight hours of Monday, June 8, 2026 at Valley Rehab. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Logozzo. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Albert D. Pernichele

Corvallis – Albert D. Pernichele, 90, passed away peacefully in the evening, Saturday, June 6, 2026, with his family by his side at home. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Pernichele. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

LeRoy D. Steavens

Hamilton – LeRoy D. Steavens, 93, passed away early in the morning, Saturday, May 30, 2026, at his home with his caregivers at his side. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Steavens. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Jay Harold Shelly

Florence – Jay Harold Shelly, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Jan A. Brown

Jan A. Brown, 81, of Corvallis passed away Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Community Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Private family services are being planned for the summer. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

Dr. Clifford James Manley (DVM)

Hamilton – Dr. Clifford James Manley (DVM), 76, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at his home of natural causes. No formal services will be held. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

Linda D. Crick

Hamilton – Linda D. Crick, 85, passed away peacefully early in the morning, Saturday, May 23, 2026, at The Valley Health and Rehab in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Ms. Crick. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

David A. Brown

Stevensville – David A. Brown, 84, passed away in the morning, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with his wife by his side at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Brown. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Sue A. Deibert

Corvallis – Sue A. Deibert, 83, passed away in the morning, May 26, 2026, at the Valley Health and Rehab. in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for Mrs Deibert. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.

Betty L. BrockStevensville

Betty L. Brock, 79, passed away peacefully, in the morning, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, with the family at her bedside at Hope Hospice in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for Mr. Hackney. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.