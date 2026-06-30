Help wanted – Bitter Root Irrigation Dist. manager

Bitter Root Irrigation District is looking to hire a full time manager.

Salary: Based on qualifications (Salary). Location: Corvallis, Mt

Interviews: July 14, 2026 (Call for appointment meeting times 10 am 12 pm)

Summary: Under general direction from irrigation commissioners perform professional level work regarding all aspects of water resources, including staff supervision, planning, surveying, capital improvement projects, encroachments, right-of-way management, districts ongoing modernization programs, required to have a CDL license and able to operate heavy equipment, do presentations in front of large gatherings and to meet with state representatives.

Bitter Root Irrigation District Office Location; 1182 Lazy J Lane Corvallis, Mt 59828, Phone 406-961-1182