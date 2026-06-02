Hamilton’s Hanley defends state tennis title

Hamilton’s Ciara Hanley won her second straight Class A Girls Singles Tennis State Championship in Hardin on May 29. Photo courtesy of Kelly Hanley.

by Scott Sacry

The tennis teams from Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville were in Hardin on May 28 and 29 for the Class A State Tennis Tournament.

Hamilton’s Ciara Hanley won her second straight Class A Girls Singles State Championship by defeating Ramsey Pryor of Miles City 6-4, 6-3 in the championship match. Hanley was the Class A state champion in 2025, the state runner-up in 2024, and fifth place in 2023.

Hanley swept through the competition at state. She won her opening match 6-0, 6-0; her second round match 6-3, 6-1; her semifinal match 6-1, 6-2; and her championship match 6-4, 6-3.

The Hamilton girls team took home the third place trophy, while the Hamilton boys tied for 10th place.

The Corvallis girls took sixth place and the Corvallis boys took eighth place. The Corvallis girls doubles team of Brooke Child and Kenley Jessop took fifth place.

The Stevensville boys team tied for 10th place.