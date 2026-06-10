Hamilton lab at center of scrutiny

by John Dowd

Federal criminal charges have been filed against two scientists affiliated with Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) and have intensified political and public scrutiny of the government research facility. The facility has recently faced questions about laboratory safety and transparency, and has now drawn congressional interest.

Rocky Mountain Labs. Star file photo.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Vincent Munster, chief of the Virus Ecology Section at RML, and research fellow Claude Kwe. Prosecutors allege the pair transported biological samples into the United States from the Republic of Congo and made false statements to investigators about the contents of their luggage.

According to court filings and a Justice Department statement, customs officials stopped the researchers upon their arrival in Detroit on Jan. 25, 2025. Investigators allege a cooler containing 113 vials was concealed inside a larger case that the men described as holding testing equipment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation examined 20 of the vials reportedly found, identifying 17 as containing deactivated monkeypox (mpox) virus, one containing chickenpox virus and two containing human DNA.

Munster is a widely published virologist who joined NIAID in 2009 after earning a doctorate in virology from Erasmus University in the Netherlands. In 2020, he and several colleagues received a Golden Goose Award recognizing research that contributed to the development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both men have been charged but not convicted. If found guilty, they could face prison sentences of up to five years.

RML shared a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on June 3 regarding the incident. It stated, “We also want to reaffirm NIH’s expectations regarding the handling, transport, storage, documentation, and stewardship of research materials and biological samples. All staff are responsible for understanding and complying with applicable laws, regulations, policies, and procedures governing these activities. Maintaining public trust in our work requires a shared commitment to accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to established biosafety and biosecurity requirements.”

The case has drawn renewed attention to RML, a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases facility that operates one of the nation’s highest-security infectious disease research programs. Scientists there study dangerous pathogens including Ebola virus, hantavirus and emerging zoonotic diseases.

The criminal allegations surfaced amid broader criticism of the laboratory from White Coat Waste Project (WCW), a nonprofit organization that opposes government-funded animal testing. The group recently circulated a whistleblower report alleging federal officials failed to adequately disclose safety incidents at the facility.

The WCW previously campaigned against animal research programs at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The organization has also recently launched billboard campaigns targeting animal research at RML.

Some of those allegations and the wave of criticism gained traction among Republican lawmakers and conservative activists. Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy said his staff would review the claims and later requested information from the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General regarding laboratory incidents and oversight procedures.

In a May 26 letter, Sheehy asked about reported incidents at RML and any risks posed by what he described as “potentially rogue scientists.” Republican Senators Joni Ernst of Iowa and Rick Scott of Florida also publicly referenced the allegations.

Several of the claims promoted online remain unverified. Among them are assertions that federal officials concealed information about laboratory accidents or an investigation involving Munster before the criminal charges became public.

Federal health officials have acknowledged at least one recent laboratory exposure incident at Rocky Mountain Laboratories. The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the agency under which RML operates, said a report was filed on Feb. 18, 2026 after a researcher experienced a potential exposure to Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus caused by a damaged protective glove while handling laboratory mice.

NIH claimed established safety and reporting procedures were followed and that there was no release of pathogens outside the laboratory or danger to the public.

An NIH official also told local media of a separate incident involving a monkey bite that penetrated protective equipment. The employee was transported to a specialized treatment center in Spokane, Washington, for evaluation and care.

In a statement following the arrests, NIH said it had taken appropriate action and determined there was no risk to laboratory staff or the surrounding community. The agency emphasized that employees are required to comply with strict rules governing the handling, transport and storage of biological materials.

RML employs roughly 500 people in the Bitterroot Valley and has played a significant role in infectious disease research for decades. Scientists at the facility contributed to research on COVID-19, Ebola, MERS, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other illnesses. Research conducted at the laboratory also helped support development of the antiviral drug remdesivir.

RML has recently experienced staffing reductions connected to broader federal workforce cuts.

The Bitterroot Star reached out to RML and the NIH for comment. Though they declined an interview, they responded with the prepared statement:

“In January 2026, NIH leadership were made aware of the incident at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport involving NIH staff members. Upon notification, NIH leadership immediately activated established agency protocols to safeguard related laboratory facilities, research materials and biological samples. These actions included securing relevant laboratory spaces, restricting access to affected areas and conducting a comprehensive audit and inventory assessment to verify that all materials were appropriately accounted for, documented and maintained in accordance with all relevant biosafety policies, requirements and procedures. NIH also took appropriate personnel actions and took all relevant steps to confirm that there was no risk at any time to the staff or public in or around the RML facility.

This matter is currently under investigation, and NIH is cooperating fully with law enforcement and appropriate authorities. Because this is an ongoing investigation and personnel matter, we are limited in what additional information we can provide at this time.

NIH is committed to maintaining the highest standards of biosafety, biosecurity and stewardship of research materials. NIH leadership continues to prioritize biosafety across the agency and to promote a strong culture of accountability, compliance and responsible scientific research throughout the biomedical research enterprise.”

Federal prosecutors have not alleged that the Detroit incident created a public health threat, and the criminal case against Munster and Kwe remains pending.