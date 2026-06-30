Hamilton City Council – subdivision regulations

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE CITY OF HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

The City of Hamilton is proposing to update Title 16 (Subdivision Regulations) of the Hamilton Municipal Code. More information, including a complete draft of the proposed update, is available at www.cityofhamilton.net, by contacting the Hamilton Planning Department at (406) 363-2101 ext. 218, mrohrbach@cityofhamilton.net, or visiting Hamilton City Hall at 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

The Hamilton City Council will hold two public hearings to take public comment and make a decision on whether to adopt the proposed Title 16 (Subdivision Regulations) update on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 and Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. during its regular meeting on the 2nd floor of Hamilton City Hall, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT.

At the public hearings any member of the public may attend and make comment in person or remotely. Instructions for remote participation are available on the City of Hamilton website www.cityofhamilton.net, or by contacting cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments prior to the City Council hearings may be submitted by emailing the Hamilton City Clerk at cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net. Comments may also be mailed or delivered in person to the Hamilton City Clerk, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840.

This notice serves as the Hamilton City Council’s notice of intent to adopt updated subdivision regulations pursuant to Montana Code Annotated 76-3-503.