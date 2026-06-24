Fulfillment 

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

The title is one that can open a “Pandora’s Box.” The point to be made here is to emphasize the gratitude experienced as a result of the public response to the most recent election.

Political process has deteriorated to a totally unanticipated level. The prospective voter is subjected to programs and policies intended to convince them to vote in a manner assuring the success of that particular group or party. Integrity, candor and vision are often lost in the process as those involved struggle to find success.

Outright lies, deceit, and misrepresentation have become the normal elements in the elective process. Smoke, mirrors and “Dog & Pony” routines are everywhere.

The Bitterroot Star is bright, shining light into dark places. Their editorial philosophies offer a forthright approach to what would otherwise be an overwhelming experience. Their approach is one that displays confidence that the public at large has the desire to maintain positive, constructive results in public affairs. Straightforward presentations are the rule reflecting their confidence in the reader’s response… and public response has been positive in many ways. The Bell of Liberty rings true despite the crack!

Individual efforts on the part of those dedicated to a positive, consistent, thoughtful response from those in public office have been central to the results taking place.

Transparency, accurate analysis and positive results are the normal in the face of the opposition’s struggle to justify their expressed attitudes and intent. The integrity of the conservative movement is alive and well thanks to those such as Tony Hudson, Helen Sabin, and other dedicated proponents of the conservative position. The forthright contributions, in all terms, define them as Patriots in any sense of the word. These individuals are strong in their convictions that the public, given the facts, will respond in a manner consistent with support and progress for society as a whole. The principles of Majority Matters and the Rule of Law are alive and well.

Our Republic is the object of what has been an undeclared war that has recently become openly declared by all those opposed to it. The Opposition has assumed many forms, in many ways. Their individual and collective desire is the destruction of all the values the Republic represents.

The combined efforts of those mentioned here have contributed to a successful expression in the voting booth by a responsible public. THANK YOU!