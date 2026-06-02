Florence softball 2026 state runner-up

The Florence girls softball team took second place at the 2026 Class B State Softball Tournament in Billings on Saturday, May 30. Photo courtesy of Florence Carlton School Activities.

by Scott Sacry

The Florence girls softball team took second place at the 2026 Class B State Softball Tournament, which was held in Billings on Thursday, May 28, through Saturday, May 30.

Florence was the top seed from the Western B and lost to Shepard 0-6 in the state championship game on Saturday.

Florence won their first two games on Thursday (7-4 over Glasgow, and 9-8 over Manhattan) to advance to the undefeated semifinal game on Friday, where they lost to Shepard 0-2. This loss sent them to the loser’s side of the bracket where they defeated Manhattan 4-0. This win sent them back to face Shepard in the title game, where they lost 0-6. Florence would have had to defeat Shepard twice to claim the title.

Florence 7, Glasgow 4

Florence defeated Glasgow 7-4 in their opening game on Thursday. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher struck out eight batters and got the complete game win. From the plate, Fisher went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Also for Florence, Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 3 with an RBI; Taylor Pyette went 1 for 4 with an RBI; and Elizabeth Camp went 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Florence 9, Manhattan 8

Florence defeated Manhattan 9-8 in their second game at state on Thursday. The score was tied 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Florence’s Taylor Pyette singled in Hayley Arlington for the game winning run.

At the plate for Florence, Maggie Schneiter went 3 for 5 and scored a run; Jaden Fisher went 1 for 2 with three RBIs; and Hayley Arlington went 4 for 4, scored a run, and had two RBIs.

Florence 0, Shepard 2

Florence lost to Shepard 0-2 in the undefeated semifinal game on Friday. Florence pitcher Jaden Fisher only allowed two runs in the game, but Florence wasn’t able to generate enough offense against Shepard pitcher Charity Dunn. Maggie Schneiter had Florence’s lone hit of the game.

Florence 4, Manhattan 0

Florence defeated Manhattan 4-0 in the third place game on Friday. Florence pitcher Elizabeth Camp got the complete game win, only allowing four hits.

At the plate for Florence, Maggie Schneiter went 2 for 4 with an RBI; Morghan Adams went 2 for 4 with an RBI; Jemma Bouma went 2 for 3 and scored two runs; and Hayley Arlington went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Florence 0, Shepard 6

Florence met Shepard again in the championship game on Saturday and lost 0-6. Just like in their semifinal game against Shepard, Florence was unable to generate offense against Shepard star pitcher Charity Dunn, as Maggie Schneiter got Florence’s lone hit of the game.