Dr. Timothy A Binder

June 27, 1942 – May 6, 2026

Dr. Timothy passed at home in Hamilton, on May 6, 2026, with his daughter Buffy and son Kevin at his bedside.

He died on his own terms, as he had chosen, after a life marked by independence, conviction, service, humor, and deep relationship with the healing power of nature.

Tim was often described as a “Force of Nature” both in terms of his stature seeming taller than his actual 5’11” frame with his practice of keeping the spine tall and erect, and in his firm belief and practice with the healing power of nature. He was a light to many for many years in his practice of naturopathic medicine, chiropractic care, homeopathy, and acupuncture.





Tim was born in Illinois on 6/27/42. Tim experienced his childhood in Illinois, Denver, CO, and Puerto Rico, graduating from Denver High School and the University of Colorado.

Tim started a health food store in Denver, CO, with his wife Sharon before attending National College of Naturopathic Medicine and Western States Chiropractic College in Portland, OR. He received additional education for acupuncture in Mexico City and Hong Kong.

He was the first practitioner of naturopathic medicine in Boulder, CO, in the early ’70s, before moving to Hamilton, MT, in 1978.

He was active in participating with many organizations including the Windstar Foundation in Aspen with his friend John Denver, was a teacher of the Coptics, a student of Self-Realization Fellowship, and served for several years as the president of the University of Science and Philosophy in VA.

He continued to practice naturopathic medicine until gradually slowing his practice for more time to dedicate to his exercises and self-care. He enjoyed friendships at the coffee shop, weekly dinners with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, as well as regular visits with his son Kevin.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marianna Renwick, father Vincent Binder, and brother Mark. He is survived by Sharon Binder, mother of his two children Buffy and Kevin; his brothers Vincent and Joe; sisters Judy and Amy; and his grandchildren Jillian, daughter of son Kevin and Lucia Johnson, and Connor, son of Buffy and Mark Kelley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton on Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m.