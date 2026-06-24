Dixie Sharon Lembo of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on June 22, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She was 86. Dixie was a spitfire of a woman, and there is absolutely no way to fill her shoes.

Dixie was born on August 8, 1939, to Blanche Eileen Woolsey and James Monroe Coy in Missoula, Montana. She attended Stevensville High School and subsequently worked and lived in several towns in Montana, primarily Kalispell and Great Falls.





In her younger years, Dixie was an amazing marksman and shot pistols competitively. She enjoyed country-western dancing, motorcycle rides, traveling, and collecting. She also became very involved in western art and worked for the Glacier Gallery in Kalispell for many years.

Dixie is survived by her three children, Susan (Dave) Schutz of Naples, FL, Lisa (Chuck) Rogers of Great Falls, and Richard Lembo Jr of Great Falls; grandchildren, Richelle Nejedlo, Jerri Martell, Carmen Calvert, Savannah Lembo, Arianna Lembo, and Charles Lembo; great-grandchildren, Cole, Brandon, Allie, Jacoby, Ashlynn, Vincent, Justin, Joey, Bailey, and Adalee-Marie; sister, Laura-Jean Mckinley of Stevensville; and her brother, Butch (Janis) Hubbell.

Dixie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Lembo; parents, Blanche and James; brothers, David and Wesley Hubbell; and her great-grandson Noah Miller.

Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff members (too many to name) that cared for mom the three years she lived at Reflections Memory Care at Grandview. They dealt with mom’s “spiciness” with love, laughter, calm, and prayers. And they allowed the three of us to create our new “home” in their memory unit. And a special thank you to friend and care-giver Linda, whose kindness and knowledge made the challenges of Alzheimer’s seem manageable.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2026, Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th Street South, Great Falls Montana, at 1:30 PM with burial at Highland Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.