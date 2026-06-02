Daniel Jackson “Jack” Sain, 87, of Corvallis, Montana entered into the Glory of God on May 12, 2026, surrounded with family and friends. In his last moments he worshiped in song and prayer — and then quietly went with the angels who came for him.

Jack was born to Janette Plochowietz Sain and Theodore Jacob Sain October 27, 1937, in Ellensburg, Washington. When he was four, the family moved to Missoula, Montana to live on the family homestead.

In high school he worked in waste management, emptying heavy garbage cans into the truck, he then worked in a bakery and loved telling stories about carrying 100# bags of flour. He was small but was so very strong.

Jack met the love of his life at McClay bridge in Missoula. Dianne was standing in the river, and he was jumping off the bridge. This beautiful redhead caught his eye, and he swam under her and tossed her into deeper water. She didn’t really like him but went on dates anyway and ended up falling deeply in love. They were married November 29, 1969, in Missoula, Montana.

Jack served in the United States Navy and Naval Reserve, enlisting in January 1957 and entering full retirement in October 1997 after more than 40 years of service.

After he got out of Active Duty, he worked for B&L painting, working all over the state of Montana. While he was working, he studied and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology.

For 20 years, he worked for Trapper Creek Job Corps as an instructor, teaching painting, sheetrock and flooring from the skills he learned while at B&L and using his psychology education to connect with young adults.

Jack and Dianne lived in the Bitterroot Valley for 55 years. He loved studying God’s word, riding motorcycles, rafting, fishing, and camping. He so enjoyed being out in the natural beauty of the Montana mountains.

He always wanted an ATV. What he got was a zero-turn mower. He rode it like an ATV anyway, and as far as he was concerned, that was close enough.

In his later years Jack carried the physical toll of asbestos exposure from his naval service, bearing it with the grit and determination that those who knew him would recognize.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Susan (Sain) Willis and his sons; Robert and Lee.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 57 years, Dianne, his son David, grandchildren Tori and Adam and one great grandchild.

Jack was a member of Canyon View Church and Roots Christian Fellowship. Military Honors for Jack will be provided on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at Roots Christian Fellowship, immediately followed with a Celebration of Life at 11:00.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Smith, the caregivers of the Veteran’s Administration, and the nurses and staff of Bitterroot Health Hospice, whose compassion and dedication brought comfort and dignity to Jack and those who loved him in his final days. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.