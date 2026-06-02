Class B state track results 2026

Florence’s Madigan Hurlbert in the 100 meter hurdles. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography

by Scott Sacry

The track and field teams from Darby and Florence competed in the 2026 Class B Track and Field Meet at the MCPS Stadium in Missoula on May 28 to 30.

Florence results

The Florence boys team took sixth place, and the Florence girls team tied for 16th place.

Individually for Florence, junior Madigan Hurlbert took second place in the girls 100m hurdles, her time of 14.71 was faster than the old Class B State record. Senior Logan Williams took second place in both the boys 100m (11.11) and the 200m (22.04). In the preliminary round of the 100m, Williams clocked a time of 10.83, which is a new Class B state record.

Florence’s Logan Williams. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

The boys 4x100m relay team of Mattix Chase, Isaac Nicoson, Sam Falagan, and Logan Williams took second place (43.45). Junior Sebastian Schroeder took fifth place in both the boys 800m (2:00.52) and 1600m (4:29.40). Senior Isaac Nicoson took fifth place in the boys 400m (50.30). Sophomore Brinley Skaggs took fifth place in the girls long jump (16-11.5). The girls 4x100m team of Taryn Appelhans, Madigan Hurlbert, Bailey Kroeker, and Brinley Skaggs took sixth place (50.00).

Florence’s Bailey Kroeker starting the 4×100 girls relay. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

Darby results

The Darby boys team took 15th place, and the Darby girls team took 25th place.

Darby’s Leif Nelson. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.

Individually for Darby, the boys 4x400m relay team of McCoy Townsend, Ben Martin, Gavin Anderson, and Gavin Miller took second place (3:23.76). Junior Hadley Heiland took fourth place in the girls discus (113-5). Senior McCoy Townsend took fourth place in the boys long jump (21-2.25). Junior Leif Nelson took fifth place in the boys discus (145-7). Sophomore Gavin Anderson took sixth place in the boys 300m hurdles (41.41). The girls 4x400m relay team of Kiahna Hirmann, Brooklyn Rogers, Lily Adair, and Natalie Anderson took sixth place (4:12.50).

Darby’s Gavin Anderson. Photo by Stephanie K Geiser Photography.