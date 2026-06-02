Class A state track results 2026

The Stevensville girls team took third place at the 2026 Class A State Track Meet with only three girls: Eva Brunell, Reagan Johnstone, and Sophia Hutchison. Photo courtesy of Stevensville schools.

by Scott Sacry

The track and field teams from Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville competed in the 2026 Class A Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sports Complex in Laurel on May 28 to 30.

The Bitterroot Valley teams excelled, especially the girls. In the girls team standings, the Corvallis girls took second place with 58 points, the Stevensville girls took third place with 53 points, and the Hamilton girls took fourth place with 52 points.

In the boys team standings, the Corvallis boys took third place, and the Hamilton boys took sixth place.

Corvallis girls second, boys third at state

The Corvallis girls team took second place, and the Corvallis boys team took third place at the Class A State Track and Field Meet in Laurel on Saturday, May 30. Photo courtesy of Spencer Huls.

The Corvallis track and field trophy count continues to grow. The girls team took home the second place state trophy, while the Corvallis boys team took home the third place state trophy.

Corvallis senior Ella Varner finished off an impressive high school track career by winning the girls long jump (18-10.75 – this mark was one inch away from the Class A state record), taking second place in the triple jump (36-4), and fourth place in the 100m (12.34). Varner won the state championship in the long jump and triple jump in 2024, and the triple jump in 2025.

Corvallis’s Ella Varner. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Corvallis junior Ayden Spencer had an impressive state meet. Spencer won both the boys 100m (11.01) and 200m (21.98), took third place in the discus (160-4), and fifth place in the 400m (49.79).

Corvallis’s Jillian Huls. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Senior Jillian Huls finished second place in both the girls 100m (12.18) and 200m (25.01), and third place in the long jump (17-7.25). The girls 4x100m relay team of Ella Varner, Kate Allen, Jillian Huls, and Brynlee Tucker took second place (48.74). Senior Taggart Jessop took third place in the boys 3200m (9:59.87) and fifth place in the 1600m (4:28.85). Sophomore Nathan Keller took third place in the boys high jump (6-2). Junior Kate Allen took fourth place in the girls 100m hurdles (15.93). Junior Jeremy Davidson took fourth place in the boys 3200m (10:03.34). Sophomore Aidan Emerson took fourth place in the boys shot put (50-11). Junior Bea Paxson took sixth place in the girls shot put (37-5.25). The girls 4x400m relay team of Kate Allen, Jillian Huls, Brynlee Tucker, and Ella Varner took sixth place (4:09.99).

Stevensville girls bring home state trophy

The Stevensville girls team won the Class A State third place trophy with only three girls: Reagan Johnstone, Sophia Hutchison, and Eva Brunell. They finished with 53 total points (Havre won with 62 points).

Stevensville sophomore Reagan Johnstone had an exceptional state meet, placing in all five of her events. Johnstone won both the girls 100m hurdles (14.42) and 300m hurdles (43.36). Johnstone’s time of 14.42 in the 100m hurdles was a new Class A state record. Johnstone also took third place in both the 200m (25.30) and the triple jump (36-0.25), and sixth place in the long jump (17-2.75). Johnstone was also the state champion in the 100m and 300m hurdles in 2025.

Stevensville’s Reagan Johnstone. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Stevensville senior Sophia Hutchison won the state championship in the girls triple jump with a personal best jump of 36-5. Hutchison also took second place in the long jump with a jump of 17-11.25.

Stevensville’s Sophia Hutchison. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Finally, Stevensville sophomore Eva Brunell took fifth place in the discus (118-10).

Hamilton state results

The Hamilton girls team took fourth place, while the Hamilton boys team took sixth place.

Hamilton senior Gracie Werst won the girls shot put with a personal best throw of 42-6.75. Werst also won the state championship in the event in 2025.

Hamilton’s Annalise Lewis. Photo by Scott Sacry.

Junior Annalise Lewis had a great state meet. Lewis took second place in the girls 800m with a time of 2:11.78. This time was the second fastest 800m run by a girl in Montana this season, and it broke the old Class A state record. Lewis also took fifth place in the 400m (59.76) and fifth place in the 1600m (5:05.23). Senior Taylor Doleac took second place in the boys discus (172-3), and fifth place in the 800m (2:00.82). Senior Aubrey Korst took second place in the girls pole vault (12-0), and sixth place in the 300m hurdles. The girls 4x400m relay team of Aubrey Korst, Nellie Dickemore, Jenna Ellis, and Annalise Lewis took second place (4:01.15). Senior Brayden Lanser took third place in the boys 800m (1:58.62). Senior Everett Stumpf took third place in the boys shot put (51-2.75). Senior Jenna Ellis took third place in the girls 300m hurdles (44.83). The boys 4x400m relay team of Luke McCarthy, Taylor Doleac, Brayden Lanser, and Marshall Smith took third place (3:26.16). Sophomore Roland Bennett took fifth place in the boys discus (153-11). The girls 4x100m relay team of Aubrey Korst, Annalise Lewis, Nellie Dickemore, and Jenna Ellis took fifth place (50.50). Junior Aleigha Child took sixth place in both the girls 1600m (5:10.34) and 3200m (11:42.10). Junior Kaeden Gum took sixth place in the boys discus (152-8). Sophomore Arionna Coy took sixth place in the girls javelin (112-4).