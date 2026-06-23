Bitterroot Red Sox remain undefeated 

Bitterroot Red Sox pitcher Connor “The Mighty” Quinn only allowed three hits in the Red Sox 11-0 victory over the Mission Valley Mariners on Sunday, June 21. Photo by Hope Earp.

By Scott Sacry

The Bitterroot Red Sox dominated the competition last week, winning all four of their games by a combined score of 55-1. They played a doubleheader against the Glacier Twins on Wednesday, June 17, winning 10-1 in the first game and 10-0 in the second game. They played another doubleheader on Sunday, June 21, against the Mission Valley Mariners. They won the first game 24-0 and the second game 11-0. The Red Sox are now 14-0 on the 2026 season.

In this week’s recap I’m channeling my inner Chris Berman and giving the Red Sox players some fun nicknames.

Red Sox 10, Glacier Twins 1

The Red Sox defeated the Glacier Twins 10-1 on Wednesday, June 17, in Whitefish in the first game of a doubleheader. Red Sox pitchers “Hey” Jude Widmer, Bridger “Big Timber” Huddleston and Jackson “The Glove” Lubke combined to allow only one hit and one run.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Boedy “Get Me Two” Tadvick went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Huddleston went 2 for 4 and scored two runs. Cash “The Check” Lawrence went 2 for 4, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

Red Sox 10, Glacier Twins 0

The Red Sox defeated the Glacier Twins 10-0 in their second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 17, in Whitefish. Red Sox pitcher Chase “The Ace” Wagner got the win while allowing only one hit over five innings.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Connor “The Mighty” Quinn went 1 for 1, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Cash “The Check” Lawrence went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Bridger “Big Timber” Huddleston went 3 for 3, scored three runs and had an RBI.

Bitterroot Red Sox players waiting to celebrate with Boedy “Get Me Two” Tadvick (#45) after a home run. The Red Sox are off to a blistering 14-0 start to the season. Photo by Hope Earp.

Red Sox 24, Mission Valley Mariners 0

The Red Sox defeated the Mission Valley Mariners 24-0 in their first game of a doubleheader in Polson on Sunday, June 21. The Red Sox had themselves quite the second inning where they scored 17 runs. Pitchers Cash “The Check” Lawrence and Wes “The Wizard” Potter combined to pitch a one-hit shutout.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Chase “The Ace” Wagner went 3 for 3, scored three runs and had five RBIs. Boedy “Get Me Two” Tadvick went 2 for 2, scored three runs and had three RBIs. Lawrence went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Calan “Yo Adrian” Rocco went 3 for 3, scored two runs and had two RBIs. “Hey” Jude Widmer went 3 for 5, scored two runs and had three RBIs. Joe “The Show” Hixon went 1 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs, and Landon “The Cannon” Ekin hit a solo home run.

Red Sox 11, Mission Valley Mariners 0

The Red Sox defeated the Mission Valley Mariners 11-0 in their second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 21, in Polson. Red Sox pitchers Connor “The Mighty” Quinn and Jackson “The Glove” Lubke combined for a three-hit shutout in five innings.

At the plate for the Red Sox, Quinn went 3 for 3 with six RBIs. Brady “The Boss” DeMoss went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Wes “The Wizard” Potter went 1 for 3 and scored three runs.