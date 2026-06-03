Big Sky Candy store celebrates USA

by John Dowd

This year is the 250th anniversary of the United States of America and to celebrate, a local candy store is going all in. Michele DeGroot, owner of Big Sky Candy in Hamilton, said they are giving out poppies until the Fourth of July.

Red poppies are worn on Memorial Day to remember those who have fallen in American wars for freedom. According to DeGroot, they are worn on the right side. The red represents the blood of those who have given their lives, the black inside represents the mourning of those whose loved ones never returned and the green leaf represents the crops growing from the prosperity after war destroyed so much. The leaf is positioned at 11 0’clock to represent the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, which is when WWI officially ended.

Michele DeGroot behind the counter at Big Sky Candy holding a poppy. The place is decorated patriotically to celebrate 250 years of America. Photo by John Dowd.

The tradition became popular in 1921, and was inspired by a poem called “In Flanders Fields,” which described poppies growing over soldiers’ graves. The tradition is common on Memorial Day, but signifies the sacrifice veterans have made. For the DeGroot family, the symbolism runs deep.

“We’re a very patriotic family,” said DeGroot. She explained that most of the men in the family have served, with her son and husband both having been marines. Her dad was in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and he was very active in the VFW and the American Legion. DeGroot added, “We grew up being very aware of the sacrifices men and women have made to keep us free.”

For them, it is a necessity and remembering to celebrate the nation goes right alongside that. DeGroot said they have always decorated patriotically, but this will be the first year they have gone all out. This year, they are giving out poppies to anyone that wants one, and each is accompanied by the story behind the poppies. The store started handing these out before Memorial Day, and will continue to do so until July 4. After they run out of poppies, they will hand out special lapel pins.

On the fourth of July, her son will be dressed as Uncle Sam, and people can get a picture with him. He also dresses as Santa for Christmas.

The front of Big Sky Candy along Main Street in downtown Hamilton is decorated patriotically. Photo by John Dowd.

Big Sky Candy is truly a family business, employing many members as helpers and as employees. They have been in the business for 25 years. According to DeGroot, they bought Missoula Cinnamon Glazed Almonds, then the candy store in Hamilton.

DeGroot has always baked and said, “It sounded like fun.” They came from California, where they were almond farmers, so they have in some way followed the nuts from ground to the table at every step.

Big Sky Candy is open from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. every day except Friday, where they are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They operate Monday through Saturday.

Numerous chocolates sit waiting in the case at Big Sky Candy. Photos by John Dowd.

The DeGroots make everything except the bulk items from scratch. All their chocolate, fudges, nut creations and more, including her husband’s caramel and naked cream. They also sell the slivered almonds which NAPs Restaurant uses in its salads.

Big Sky Candy is located on Main Street in Hamilton, at 319 W Main.