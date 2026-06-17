Attention Evangelical Christians and Republicans 

by Mark Snider, Hamilton

Many of Trump’s supporters are Christian and believe the Bible to be the word of God and an authoritative guide to God’s will and to human history, for example:

The Bible says that animals such as donkeys and snakes talk, and that the sun and moon stood still so the Israelites could kill their enemies. In battle, God commanded the Israelites to kill not only soldiers but also elderly men, women, children, and animals, and to take virgin girls as sex slaves for those who killed their families. The universe, including humans, was created in six days, and men thrown into a blazing furnace came out unharmed.

We are told that a man survived inside a whale for three days; that God created a flood; and that Noah built a boat in which his family and every animal on Earth, including kangaroos, polar bears, dingoes, pandas, woolly mammoths, and dinosaurs, were saved. And dead people rotting in their graves were brought back to life.

There is a correlation between believing something on faith, such as the Bible, and being gullible and blind to the truth about the lies Trump tells, especially when the clergy endorses it.

It is easy to understand why many Christians, especially Republicans, believe Trump when he said the 2020 election was “rigged” against him and that immigrants were “eating dogs and cats.” He said the rioters were “unbelievable patriots,” called the January 6th riots a “day of love,” and claimed, “not one of those people had a gun,” even though many were arrested for carrying firearms.

Trump claimed he would reduce prescription drug prices by “1,500%”, said there was no “inflation”, he lied about turning on the “valve” to supply Los Angeles during the shortage, and claimed he was not mentioned in the Epstein files, even though it was verified that he was mentioned more than 1,000 times!

Do you believe God would send us someone who is a pathological liar, unethical, irresponsible, delusional, insecure, cunning, combative, a dishonest businessman, a sexual abuser, a criminal, or a solipsist with a very low IQ to represent this country or Christianity? Trump has also been incriminated as being a Russian asset, a pedophile, having the spirit of the anti-Christ, and closely mimicking Hitler’s rhetoric, spirit, and political tactics.

How on Earth can anyone justify, respect, or support such a horrible man or president? A rational or moral person cannot do so; only someone like Trump can love him as they love themselves. The sayings “birds of a feather flock together” and “two peas in a pod” exemplify this perfectly.