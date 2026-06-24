American Legion Merit Awards restores faith

by Bob Spitzer, Commander, American Legion Post 94, Stevensville

Recently, members of American Legion Post 94 had the privilege of attending the annual Merit Award presentation honoring outstanding eighth-grade students as they prepare to enter high school. These awards recognize young men and women who demonstrate not only academic achievement, but also leadership, citizenship, character, and a willingness to serve others.

There are times when it seems the news is filled with stories about what is wrong with today’s younger generation. We hear about poor choices, lack of respect, and declining values. If we’re not careful, we can begin to believe these stories represent all of our young people.

Then along comes an event like the American Legion Eighth Grade Merit Award Ceremony, and suddenly that gloomy picture disappears.

As I looked around the room, I saw students who have worked hard to achieve their goals. I saw young people who respect their teachers, support their classmates, and contribute to their communities. Most importantly, I saw future leaders.

Each student honored that day represents the very best qualities of America. They have learned that success is earned through effort, perseverance, and integrity. These are the same values that built our nation and continue to strengthen our communities.

For those of us who served in the military, preserving America’s future has always been part of our mission. That future does not rest solely in Washington, D.C., or in the hands of elected officials. It rests in classrooms, on athletic fields, in music rooms, in church pews, and around family dinner tables where young people are learning what it means to be responsible citizens.

The students recognized at this year’s Merit Award Ceremony reminded me that America is in good hands.

I would like to congratulate all of the award recipients, their parents, teachers, and school staff. Their accomplishments are the result of hard work, encouragement, and a commitment to excellence.

As I left the ceremony, I felt proud—not only of the students being honored, but of our community. In a world that often focuses on the negative, these young people reminded me that there is still plenty of good news to celebrate.

To the students who received awards: continue to dream big, work hard, and never underestimate what you can accomplish. We are proud of you.

And to the rest of us, perhaps we should spend a little less time worrying about the future and a little more time encouraging the young people who will shape it.