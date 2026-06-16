Albert David Pernichele left this world peacefully, surrounded by his family at home, on Sunday, June 6, 2026. Al leaves a legacy of relentless curiosity, thoughtful deliberation, incisive thinking, open-mindedness, generosity of spirit, a passion for the natural world, and an avid interest in improving everything within his reach.

Albert was born January 25, 1936, In Staunton, Illinois, to Giovanni Pernichele and Irene Lorenzetti Pernichele. The youngest of five siblings, he enjoyed an active childhood hunting and fishing near the banks of the Mississippi River. Albert not only helped to feed his family after the early loss of his father, he also developed a lifelong love of the outdoors and fascination with nature.

Albert joined the army in 1954, serving two years as a sharp shooter and football player. He earned his BA in Geology at the University of Illinois, his MS in Mining Engineering from the University of North Dakota and pursued his PhD at the University of Utah. He enjoyed a long career in mining engineering and management, innovating at Kennicott, Dames and Moore, IT and Materials Recycling, as well as a lifetime of community service.

At the University of North Dakota, Albert met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Stenso, and they married in 1962, a union that would last over 63 years. Albert is survived by Mary and their four children, Gwen (Patrick), Anne (Elliott), Matt (Kelly), and Gretchen (Bryan), as well as five grandchildren, Max, Finn, Sophia, Henry and Tori. He instilled in those who spent time with him a love of learning and a passion for making the world a better place. Albert will also be remembered for his ceaseless love for animals, and especially Golden Retrievers. He is survived by Blue, his 7th Golden Retriever.

In 1998, Albert and Mary retired to the Bitterroot Valley to enjoy flyfishing, farming, beekeeping and Montana’s spectacular beauty. Al quickly involved himself in the community. Al served on the board of the Western Agricultural Research Center, The Bitterroot Water Authority, Budwood Apple Growers, Bitterroot’s Own Rainbow Coalition, and the Montana Beekeepers Association. He received an award from Trout Unlimited for his water stewardship and dedication to conservation. Albert will also be remembered for his remarkable green thumb, and his talent for tying innovative fishing flies. And, of course, Albert led Frost Top Orchard to produce the best darn apple cider we have ever known.

A community picnic will be held in Albert’s memory on June 28 from 1 to 4pm at Summerdale Park in Corvallis. Please RSVP at 801-556-5587.