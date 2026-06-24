by Grace Wilson, Stevensville

A big thank you to the organization that set out the American flags along the Stevensville pathway. What a beautiful sight. And such a visual reminder of the great country we live in.

America was founded on Bible principles, with a constitutional republic form of government. A government of the people, by the people, and for the people. And that our rights were given to us by our Creator.

Because of this God has greatly blessed this nation. But I fear we have taken those blessings for granted. Even worse – many of these blessings are being used to promote evil against the very God who gave them. Lord, forgive us.

We must be thankful we live in America and do all we can to keep it free. Be thankful for President Trump who is trying so hard to keep America great, in spite of all the opposition. Pray for our nation, for our political leaders, and for a spiritual revival, so that we remain one nation UNDER GOD.