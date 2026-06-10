Primary election winners give comment

by John Dowd

The Bitterroot Star reached out to the winning candidates in the numerous contested races to comment after the primary election, as well as those moving on to the general election.

HD 88

Elected from the primary, Greg Overstreet will be racing against Evan Schroedel in the general election in November. Both responded to comment, saying:

Greg Overstreet

“Thanks to all of you who voted for me in the primary. I’ll be on the November 3rd ballot for re-election to represent Stevensville and Florence in the Montana House of Representatives. I am already working on legislation to introduce on the first day of the legislative session in January 2027. It’s been an honor to represent you, and I cherish the opportunity to continue to do so.”

Greg Overstreet

Evan Schroedel

“I’m looking forward to going door-to-door and talking to the voters. Discussing property taxes, water issues, and stopping the Sheep Creek mine. Convincing them that I’m the best choice for house district 88 in November.”

Evan Schroedel

HD 86

Wayne Rusk was voted in as the Republican candidate to face Archie Thomas in the General election. The candidates were asked about the coming general election. Rusk beat Kenneth Allen by receiving over 60% of the vote. Allen received 1,030 votes, or 39% to Rusk’s 1636 votes.

Rusk and Thomas responded to comment and will be facing off in the general election in November:

Wayne Rusk

“I would like to thank the ele torate for their patience and discernment in the election of last Tuesday. What I heard on the campaign trail was that people would have their business attended to in the upcoming legislative session rather than be mere spectators of another hyper-partisan showdown. The price of that common ground is, on occasion, to lay aside partisanship—not principles. This is a return voters have a right to expect from their investment in a representative, and one they shall have should they see fit to return me to their service in November.”

Wayne Rusk

Archie Thomas

“I am filed as a Democrat, running as an independent RINO-CRAT in HD86 because thoughtful Republicans and Democrats have more in common than what divides us. Together, we make up the Hamilton community. It is beyond time to return Montana government to normalcy. Montanans are sleepwalking as we lose our healthcare, livelihoods, public lands, and states’ rights to modern-day billionaire interests, similar to the copper kings of the past. This filing does not make me a tax and spend Democrat; it reflects the reality of where I can best serve the people of Hamilton—standing, speaking honestly, and reaching across the aisle to govern. I thrived for over 50 years as a Hamilton business owner because community members valued my competence. It is my wish to return that trust by being the most competent representative for Hamilton House District 86 in Helena. Please visit rino-crat .com for details.”

Archie Thomas

HD 85

Michele Binkley lost to Kim Dailey 43% to 57%. Binkley received 1,420 votes to Dailey’s 1,877. Dailey will go on to the General election against Laura Jackson. Jackson received 679 votes in the Primary.

No candidates moving forward for HD 85 responded to comment.

HD 87

Terry Nelson and Bill Jones will race against each other in the general election. Neither responded to comment.

SD 43

Steve Leuchtman and David Bedey will race against each other in the November General election. Bedey beat Kathy Love for the Republican seat 51% to 49% (3,158 votes to 3,082). Lechtman received 1,493 votes.

Leuchtman commented on the differences between candidates, while Bedey focused on issues he’d like to help address if elected.

Steve Leuchtman

“Heading into the general election, our plans are to highlight the differences (and commonalities) between myself and Rep. Bedey, while showing how a constructive campaign can be run between two knowledgeable people who respect each other even if we don’t always agree. The primary highlighted why we have to get dark money out of politics.”

Stephen Leuchtman

David Bedey

“I wish to thank the voters of Senate District 43 who were not taken in by the barrage of lies and misinformation that plagued this primary election. Rest assured that I will continue to place allegiance to the Constitution and service to the citizens of the district ahead of blind obedience to any political party and will oppose extreme voices emanating from both parties. Among the policy areas I intend to focus on during the upcoming Legislature are water resources, e.g., exempt wells and the maintenance of dams and irrigation systems; revision of the permitting process for hard rock mining; further property tax relief; and implementation of the recommendations coming out of the School Funding Interim Commission. Bitterrooters share a lot of common ground, and I intend to till it.”

David Bedey

Justice of the Peace Dept. 1

Jennifer Bedey Ray commented after the primary election, having earned 66% of the vote of confidence against her opponent, Steve Pearson.

Jennifer Ray

Pearson did not respond for comment, but Ray did, saying:

“I would like to thank the voters of Ravalli County for the vote of confidence. I have been honored to serve as your Justice of the Peace for the last twelve years. I intend to continue running my court with integrity. Judging is not an easy job, applying the laws as written without conjecture, passion or prejudice will remain in the forefront of my work. I will continue serving this community with experience, ethics and honesty. Again thank you for your support!”

Ravalli County

Commissioner

Stephen Kowal beat Matthew Roth 5,630 votes to 4,516, or 55% to 45%. Kowal commented on his plans for the seat of Ravalli County Commissioner District 1:

“I’m deeply grateful to the voters of Ravalli County for entrusting me to serve as your next County Commissioner. Thank you to everyone who voted, shared their thoughts, and supported this campaign — your trust means a great deal to me. I’ve really enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people throughout the valley during the primary. From backyard conversations to community gatherings, hearing your stories, concerns, and hopes for our county has been truly rewarding. I look forward to continuing to listen and learn as we move forward. I’m excited to work alongside our dedicated county employees and serve all the citizens of Ravalli County — protecting the rural roots that make this valley special while being thoughtful and responsible about the future.”

Stephen Kowal

Ravalli County

Sheriff

Steve Holton won, earning a significant 79% of the vote against Nickolas Monaco’s 21%. That was 8,663 votes to 2,236. Holton responded to the Bitterroot Star, saying:

Steve Holton

“I am so grateful for all of the support from the community and our partners during the primary election. Moving forward, my team and I are excited to focus on the public safety needs of Ravalli County and working with our partners to address the mental health crisis in our county.”