Trail addition honors Robert

by John Dowd

The Play Like Robert Foundation is at it again, and it has just been approved to build another stretch of trail. The organization, founded by a family after their son’s death, has always aimed to create a safe trail for children and adults to use. This new stretch of trail will pass right over where a tragic loss of life occurred, so according to Phil Leonardi, something like that never happens there again.

Phil Leonardi points across the public field where the new trail will go. Photo by John Dowd.

Phil and Alyce Leonardi lost their son, Robert, when a vehicle struck the boy in 2019. According to Leonardi, Robert was on his way to visit a friend when he was hit by an impaired motorist at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Antigone Drive, outside Hamilton. Robert was only nine years old.

After the tragedy, many people gave the family money, which Phil said he never understood. He mentioned this to a counselor who told him it might have been their only way to help, not knowing what else to do. For Phil and the family, this switched on a light bulb.

The Leonardi family took that money to found the Play Like Robert Foundation, with the goal of creating safe spaces for children and families to play. They then applied to the state for a $1.7 million grant to connect Antigone Drive and Golf Course Road to Daly School. This was going to be done in several phases and this first grant required a match of $300,000. That would be phase one, which is still in the works.

“Our foundation provides resources to make an impact upon our children’s lives and our local communities,” states the organization’s website, and according to Phil, “All of this is in Robert’s spirit.”

Phil spoke about their mission, saying, “We bring people together through the spirit of play and trying.” Their organization has donated basketball hoops, scoreboards, shot clocks, school uniforms and more. It has also helped with projects all over the valley.

Done out of order, the Play Like Robert Foundation completed phase two of its master project: the RAL Trail, which stretches over a mile, in the middle of the two proposed points. This trail is heavily used and beloved, said Phil.

It was then approved, in a recent Ravalli County Commissioner’s meeting, for phase three, which it hopes to finish by early July this year. This new stretch will connect the intersection, past Canyon’s Athletic Club, and down to RAL Trail. The two pieces will complete a loop.

Once this piece is added, it will bring the trail length up to two and a half miles. According to Phil, the reason they will be able to complete this third phase so early is because the project is being completely funded by the foundation. It will also go across a field that is public, owned by the county through the airport. The nonprofit is allowed the use of the space to build the trail, which will then connect through approved private land chunks. All this means the project is getting done quickly, which Phil is proud of. “We are going to get it done.”

The RAL Trail and this new trail are both going to be gravel. The phase 1 section, which is still in the works, will be paved. In total, once all phases are complete, the trail should stretch around four miles, and may connect to another half mile of city trail as well. The last piece should bring the trail right up to Daly School.

This new approved stretch will bring it all home for Phil, literally. The intersection where the tragedy happened is right in front of his house. “I’ve spent a lot of my life looking out my window, seeing where my son died. Now, I see people there.” People, Phil added, who are now going to be using the trails.

For him, the process has been a way to keep others safe, active and to turn the tragedy around. That is also why the family started the Robert’s Run race, a 5K and 10K, with one-mile and “Tri-Fecta” options, for those looking for a challenge. The race takes place late in the summer. This year, it will fall on August 1.

Phil said the Leonardis are a family of coaches and love working with youth and families. This run is the biggest event of the year for the foundation. For the family, they were determined to create something easy, that everyone could participate in, at whatever level they are. The family came up with the run, and Phil said, “It’s easy to just walk it, do it with a family and even try to win,” and, “some people are incredibly competitive.”

The first run drew over 100 people, which was completely unexpected. The event last year brought in over 1,200 people. Phil welcomes all and says it is a “fun, positive, high-energy day.” He added that at least part of the trail is always included in the run.

Phil wanted to add, “Our past is your path to the future,” which has been his motto for the project.

Run Like Robert is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization. This means sponsorships and donations are tax deductible, and the family welcomes all the help they can get, saying they have not been let down by the community. For more information on the organization, their projects, Robert’s story and how to get involved, interested parties can visit the organization website, www.playlikerobert.org.