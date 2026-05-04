Town of Darby – call for bids

The Town of Darby is accepting sealed bids for the following:

1. 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2. 1994 Toyota Truck

3. 2004 Polaris 600cc 4-wheeler w/snowplow.

The vehicles are located at 101 E. Tanner Avenue, Darby. Please specify on the outside of the envelope which vehicle you are bidding on. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Darby located at 101 E. Tanner Avenue, Darby, until 5 PM on May 26, 2026. Bids will be opened by Town Council on May 26, 2026, at 6 PM.

The Town of Darby reserves the right to reject any or all bids.