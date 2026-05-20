Threat level

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

The Sheep Creek Mine proposition is a threat at every level.

Tony Hudson, a native Montanan and protector of all that is Montana, sponsored the May 5 public meeting regarding the Sheep Creek Mine.

The unequaled secrecy surrounding the proposition is an indication of the degree of uncertainty being presented. The public is being asked to approve something that is being hidden and carries an extreme price. The project remains included in the Fast Track Procedure with what appears to be an intent to gain approval before those affected have time to consider the facts. Seeking a good-faith approval based on speculation.

The meeting was an attempt to shine the light of knowledge in dark places and was a resounding success.

Dr. Phillip Ramsey, a specialist in the subject of mining, and the results presented facts that support a refusal to approve the mine. Based on fact.

The individuals seeking public office spoke of those things precious to us all. To a person, they pledged not to support the proposition and to maintain their efforts to preserve and protect the Bitterroot Valley and Montana.

Government assurances have many failures and offer little in the form of what was promised. Military involved in early atomic bomb experiments were assured that exposure would have no permanent effects. They died lingering and painful deaths. A more recent example is the Covid Experiment. Recall a Dr. Fauchi and the assurances made. Recall the results.

The residents of the Valley are being asked to approve ecological suicide.