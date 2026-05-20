by Charles Sleath, Hamilton

The Republicans in Washington have been talking about, “draining the swamp”. They drained the swamp when they fired about 90 percent of the government employees, (loyal civil servants). When the swamp was drained, that left only vicious alligators, poisonous snakes, poisonous spiders and toads. The alligator, Pete Hegseth. The snake; Steve Miller. The sneaky spider; Scott Besson and the toads; Kash Patel, Robert Kenedy, Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi. The toads jump when the King of the swamp tells them to jump. They just jump with no rhyme nor reason. They just jump whenever the King tells them to jump. The King of the swamp; Trump, is left knee deep in mud not knowing which way to turn to get himself out!