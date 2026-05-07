The hard work of addressing affordability

by Steve Schmidt, Darby

Nearly every politician these days has affordability as a plank in their campaign platform. However, that position is meaningless unless realistic and meaningful solutions are pursued. While capitalism is still the best option for America, constraints are required in order to make capitalism work for all Americans. Those constraints are typically regulations and a progressive tax structure.

Here’s the rub. Republican politicians insist on a wide open market driven economy without constraints. They don’t want to limit in any way someone or some company from turning a buck even if doing so harms the less fortunate. Often, they spout they don’t want to be involved in picking winners and losers.

But, if our politicians don’t get in the game and referee winners and losers, then the affordability gap will continue to grow until America collapses. Real and effective solutions involving regulating big business and adjusting tax structures are required if we have any hope of turning this K shaped economy around.

Antitrust regulations handled by the Federal Trade Commission are necessary to break up monopolies that exist in meat packing, grocery outlets, and agri-business to provide more competition that forces lower prices.

Local, state, and federal tax laws need to change to discourage private equity companies from buying up single family homes, mobile home parks, hospitals, and just about everything they can get their fingers in to.

Are we content with the status quo of just enabling the rich to get richer and letting the chips fall where they may for everyone else, or are we as a nation ready to do the hard work of really addressing affordability?