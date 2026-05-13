The Dailey Double: Cut Military Pay, Fail Basic Taxes

by Helen Sabin, Corvallis

Kim Dailey is running for HD 85 on a platform of hypocrisy and a stunning inability to read a spreadsheet. When asked which budget item she’d cut first? she said, “military pay.” According to Dailey, our troops simply “make too much.”

The Problem? That’s not true. Nor is Military pay a state issue. It’s federal! Dailey doesn’t even know which level of governance she is running for! But if it were, she would vote to cut their pay! Nice huh? Vets should remember this when early balloting comes out soon.

When reminded that junior enlisted families are literally on food stamps, Dailey offered a dismissive, “We did it and so can they.”

Dailey can tell the people bleeding for this country to “suck it up” while bragging about owning five long-term rental houses and whining about the taxes she must pay on them.

Sounding like a coastal liberal, Dailey grumbled that she wasn’t getting the same “tax break” as single-home owners. There’s just one tiny, embarrassing problem: Montana law already gives her that break.

Long-term rentals qualify for the same lower-tax structure as primary residences. If Kim isn’t seeing that benefit, it’s because she didn’t fill out the paperwork or was too uninformed to know the law exists.

If she can’t manage a five-house portfolio without tripping over the state code, she has no business touching the state budget.

In contrast, Michele Binkley respects the military and unlike Kim, she can read a tax form. Binkley’s first priority is sponsoring a bill to remove taxes from military and senior retirement accounts.

She’s even offered to sit Kim down after the June 2nd primary to teach her how spreadsheets work.

Voters in HD 85 and SD 43 need to be careful. Kim Dailey and Kathy Love don’t know budgeting while Binkley and Bedey do. Rusk in HD86 does too.

If you want to talk to these candidates, show up to the Hamilton Elks Club on May 14th at 5:30 p.m. for the realtors’ debate. You’ll see that Binkley, Rusk, and Bedey know what they’re talking about. Love and Dailey do NOT! Ask them about the funding for HB 8 – see what they say. When ballots come out soon, vote for Bedey, Binkley and Rusk who know what their constituents (and the law) look like as they knock on doors to meet them.

Love and Dailey stay at home, allowing the election to be bought by the AFP that is funding their campaigns. $30,000 for three months is not chump change.

Why is the AFP buying their vote? Does Sheep Creek mine come to the front? Come ask them and find out!!