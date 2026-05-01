The crisis of wealth

by Steve Schmidt, Darby
It is both disingenuous and cruel to demand further austerity from struggling Americans while the national debt balloons. Republican politicians regularly plead poverty when it comes to essential social programs yet magically find bottomless funding for the military industry and the war in Iran. America does not have a scarcity of wealth; it has a crisis of distribution. Our fiscal shortfalls could be resolved tomorrow if we simply required the wealthy to pay their fair share.
Comments
Frank says
This is a ridiculous statement considering the billions (could be trillions) in fraud that we have discovered – the majority of which was perpetrated by Democrat leaders. Do you know how many SNAP recipients are driving BMWs? It’s in the hundreds. Do you know how much Jamie Raskin tried to embezzle out of the COVID college fund? Over 300k. I think you better sit this one out.
WMA says
Zero.