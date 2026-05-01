The crisis of wealth

by Steve Schmidt, Darby

It is both disingenuous and cruel to demand further austerity from struggling Americans while the national debt balloons. Republican politicians regularly plead poverty when it comes to essential social programs yet magically find bottomless funding for the military industry and the war in Iran. America does not have a scarcity of wealth; it has a crisis of distribution. Our fiscal shortfalls could be resolved tomorrow if we simply required the wealthy to pay their fair share.