Thank you, SC!

by Tom Tunny, Hamilton

While Americans always believe that we are number one in the world in everything, the following survey statistics might startle our readers a bit!

And now, thanks to the recent decision on Voting Rights by the Supreme Court members appointed by Donald Trump, America will continue to sink lower!

Our country will never move forward until we recognize that almost 15% of our popula-tion, that is our black population, is to be kept in their places by giving them inadequate edu-cation, health services, employment opportuni-ties, social mobility, and an unkept promise of equal justice under the law!

The Supreme Court majority has just taken those possibilities away from our fellow Ameri-cans… and THEY ARE our fellow Americans!