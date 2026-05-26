Hamilton – Susan Day “Sue” McCormack, 84, passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

She is survived by her husband, Dave McCormack; her son, Craig Day; her step-daughter, Tracy McCormack; nephews, Phillip and Graham Silcher; and her brother, Dr. Peter F. Silcher.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced. The family suggests that all memorials or gifts be directed to the Bitterroot Humane Association, 262 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.