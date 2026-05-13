Support for Binkley

by Roger A. Hagan Retired Chief Master Sergeant, Montana Air National, Guard Great Falls

I spent my career in the Air National Guard and have worked for over 45 years with National Guard, veterans’ services, and military issues in this state. As a former state legislator, I know who stood with us when it counted. That’s why I’m supporting Michelle Binkley as your Representative for House District 85.

I first met Representative Binkley during the 2023 Legislative Session. I had no idea where she would be as a legislator, but I had to find out. What I found was a person who was very focused on supporting her constituents, giving serious consideration on every bill and not following the rest of the sheep, just because the party line was what was expected. That is what every person in HD 85 should expect and be pleased to support.

I looked back at Michelle’s 2023 voting record and was pleased to see that she had a 100% positive voting record on the issues that I tracked for our veterans. What I found Representative Binkley’s focus to be was to listen, learn, consider alternatives, and decide her vote based upon what she thought was best for her district. In those times, she was very supportive of our military and veterans.

Most importantly, Michelle helped defeat the ill-conceived bill called “Defend the Guard.” Don’t let the name fool you — it would do the opposite. I chose to call it “Defund the Guard”. If passed, Montana could lose our National Guard missions entirely and be replaced with only a shell of our current structure. The Department of Defense would simply reassign our missions to other states, taking roughly $132 million a year in federal funding with them. That’s the money that pays Guard salaries, maintains equipment, and keeps our people ready to respond when Montanans need them — fighting fires, responding to floods and blizzards, aiding in disasters across our wide-open state. Michelle Binkley voted the right way.

So, with my time working with Representative Binkley, I was convinced she always put her constituents first, would stand up to the dark money groups, party bosses, and out-of-state special interests who are pushing their own agenda at Montana’s expense.

In this race the choice is clear. One candidate has had the back of the Montana National Guard, Montana’s veterans, and most importantly, her constituents. I support Michelle Binkley for election to HD 85, as your next representative.

(Paid for by Roger A. Hagen.)