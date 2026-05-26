Stevensville Elementary Building Reserve – budget amendment resolution

BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION

Stevensville Public School District #2 Ravalli County



At a regular board meeting of the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, held on May 12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., the following resolution was introduced:



WHEREAS, the trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana, have made a determination that as a result of an unforeseen need of the district that cannot be postponed until the next school year without affecting the educational functions of the district; and



WHEREAS, the trustees have determined that an amendment to the Elementary Building Reserve fund budget in the amount of $58.321.94 is necessary under the provision of Section 20-9-161 (6a), MCA; and



WHEREAS, the anticipated source of financing the budget amendment expenditures shall be the Elementary Transportation and Elementary Bus Depreciation Funds;



THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Trustees of School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana will meet at 7:00 p.m. June 9, 2026, for the purpose of considering and adopting the budget amendment.

Chair

Board of Trustees

Stevensville Public School District No. 2

District Clerk

Stevensville Public School District No. 2

