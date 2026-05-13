Sheep Creek, yet again

by William (Bill) Campbell, Conner

The music continues, and the shuffle is the same. The Forest Service is continuing its policy of non-disclosure. The proponent for the project now promises transparency while stating that the previous proposal was not factual. That, despite previous claims that it was factual.

One cannot help but wonder why the future holds greater promise.

Any future presentation continuing any proposal is akin to saying it’s possible to be a little bit pregnant.

The magnitude is not the problem. THE PROBLEM IS THAT THE PROPOSAL EXISTS. PERIOD.

Nothing can be said in any context or field of experience that can justify the proposed project in the Bitterroot Valley. The sacrifice, and that is the right word, is far too great and exceeds any reasonable expectation.

The illustration using a three-legged stool offers nothing in terms of support simply because it begins with a positive premise in each instance.

The first was the positive benefit to the economy. Piling up manure doesn’t make it edible. No matter how many ways it’s expressed, the record is clear, and there is no need to repeat it. The Valley would be destroyed in every respect. Agricultural production would be impossible, and the quality of life would decrease to third-world levels. So much for the first leg.

Now the real “shot below the water line” is to bring up national defense.

First, as though a negative outcome would affect national defense. That is indefensible. Contained within the statement is an implication regarding one’s allegiance to the Republic if they do not support his proposal. I would observe that the number of Valley residents who are Veterans probably exceeds his expectations and that their reaction to the aforementioned implication would be less than amicable.

The third leg, being the environmental impact, is an insult to anyone aware of their surroundings and not worthy of further discussion.

To wrap this up, you are asking the community to believe you have the ability to make a stool seat float in the air. Added to that is the departure of former associates, the contraction of which forces the changes taking place. Said changes are being presented as an effort on your part to reconcile differences between you and the community. The truth is that the anticipated changes are forced upon you due to circumstance and have nothing to do with reconciliation. You are running out of choices.

The potential of federal funding due to the needs of society, including the military, is the pot of gold you visualize, and that is your goal.

The pot of gold is your objective, not national security. Not a social benefit. You would realize that the unjust benefit while having the Bitterroot Valley pay the price.

NOT TODAY, NOT EVER! GIVE IT UP AND GO AWAY.