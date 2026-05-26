School Board Trustee vacancy – Stevensville School District

Stevensville School District, announces the resignation of a School Board Trustee, creating a vacancy on the Board of Trustees.

In accordance with Montana law, the Board of Trustees will appoint a qualified individual to fill the position until May of 2027 election.

Individuals interested in being considered for appointment must submit a letter of interest to the District Clerk, Glenda Kearney, at 300 Park Ave, Stevensville, MT 59870 or email to Kearneyg@stevensville.k12.mt.us no later than Thursday, June 4th at 4pm. The board will conduct interviews for the open board position during a Special Board meeting on June 9th at 6pm. For additional information, please contact the District Office at 406-777-5481.