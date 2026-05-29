by Abigail St. Lawrence, Great Falls

I first got to know Sam Forstag working in the legislature together on affordable housing, public education, healthcare, and constitu-tional liberties in Montana. Even as a student lobbyist at the University of Montana in the 2019 session, Sam was a wonderful force for change in this state. Since then, I’ve gotten to know Sam as a wildland firefighter, a union leader, and most of all, a great friend.

People like Sam are rare in Congress—working class people who want to work together to make real change happen. Just like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sam will make meaningful and lasting differences in Congress for regular people like you and me. I am be-yond excited to do all I can to help Sam win in Montana’s western Congressional district.

Vote for Sam Forstag!!