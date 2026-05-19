Rochelle Lee Smith, of Hamilton, Montana, passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2026 at 8:00 PM at the Hospice Care Center in Missoula. Her final moments were quiet and gentle, surrounded by love and comfort. Her passing leaves a deep ache in the hearts of her family, but also a legacy of strength, humor, and unwavering devotion.

Rochelle was born on June 27th, 1963 in Orange County, California, where she spent her early years surrounded by sunshine, family, and the beginnings of the warm, generous spirit she carried throughout her life. She had a natural gift for making people feel welcomed and understood. Her laughter came easily, her compassion ran deep, and her presence had a way of making others feel safe.

She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren, pouring her heart into creating a home filled with love, resilience, and faith. Rochelle was the kind of mother who showed up—every time, without hesitation. She taught her family the importance of loyalty, courage, and kindness, not through speeches but through the way she lived. Her strength was quiet but powerful, and her love was the steady foundation her family leaned on.

Rochelle will be remembered for her gentle nature, her fierce devotion to family, and the countless ways she made the world softer for those around her. Her memory lives on in the stories she shared, the lessons she passed down, and the love she gave so freely.

A Memorial Service to honor Rochelle’s life will be held on May 24th, 2026 at 4:00 PM at The Jesus Community Church in Stevensville, Montana.

A potluck gathering will follow the service, and all are welcome to bring a dish and share in fellowship. A livestream link will be provided for those unable to attend in person.