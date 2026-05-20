Roads or repairs

by Carol Peterson, Corvallis

On the ballot for June 2 nd , we are asked to decide if we want to maintain the Ravalli County Roads. It will cost most of us less than $100.00. Taxes is a way in which everyone shares the load to improve our community. If we all pay something thing than nobody has to pay a lot. Our neighbors who have built large houses pay more than those that live in small houses. We live in an area where there are frost heaves, wash outs, vehicles with chains and snow tires, that add to the maintenance of the roads. If we choose not to repair the frost heaves, and wash outs than we will spend more on vehicle maintenance. As a garage owner I know that $100.00 a year does not go far when repairing steering and suspension on a vehicle. Please vote FOR the mill levy.